Morrison
Morrison will be neutered before leaving the Shelter and you can call or email for the release date. The adoption... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg's Dukes Bar-B-Q on Chestnut Street is just fine and is not closing anytime, restaurant officials say.
A St. Matthews nurse is accused of sneaking marijuana and rolling papers into prison inside highlighters.
Orangeburg County sheriff: Composite image shows shooter; authorities seek 3 after deaths of two women
Orangeburg County investigators have developed a composite image of a shooter involved in the deaths of two women on Sunday, according to Sher…
A 48-year-old Bamberg man is accused of holding his wife against her will and threatening her with a firearm, according to an incident report.
A Santee man is accused of killing his estranged wife on Wednesday night, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.
Officers asked for the public’s help on Wednesday in finding a 16-year-old girl who’s not been seen by her mother since 10 a.m. Monday. Police…
An office supply store in Orangeburg is closing.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A 42-year-old man was shot in the head in Orangeburg on Tuesday night. A suspect was soon taken into custody.