More letters on love

Dear Readers: Recently, I asked you to write in with what you love most about your partners. I received enough responses to fill a book. I printed some on Valentine's Day, but I'd like to print a few more -- because these letters brought me such joy that it seems wrong to keep them to myself. Read on for a smile.

Dear Annie: What I love most about my husband is that after more than 30 years he is still my best friend, and he cherishes me. We started as friends, eventually became lovers, and then were married. Our genuinely liking each other as people has kept us together through the rough patches. However I look on the outside, I know my husband loves me for the person I am on the inside -- and he would give his dying breath to ensure I was safe and happy. My mother told me that passion is important, and it may seem cliche, but you needed to like the person you are with or the relationship was doomed to flame out. I guess Momma did know a few things. -- D. Perry