More information about COVID-19 vaccines

Dear Doctor: I am 53 and have diabetes. I live in California and can get the COVID-19 vaccination soon. What side effects can I expect? There are so many stories floating around, and knowing what to believe is hard.

Dear Reader: It's true there's a lot of confusion and, sadly, misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine. We've been answering specific questions in recent columns, and we are happy to share the bigger picture with you and the rest of our readers.

At this time, three vaccines have received emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. They are manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna and, most recently, Johnson & Johnson. Clinical trials found all three vaccines to be effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, with the second dose administered three or more weeks after the first. The exact interval depends on which vaccine you receive; you get directions about how and when to get your second dose at the time you receive your first. Johnson & Johnson's is a single-dose vaccine.