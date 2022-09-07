More adventures and a sizable swing

Today, we look at the other table on Board 46 of the Spingold Knockout Teams final in Providence, Rhode Island.

As we saw yesterday, the pair playing East-West for the Street team scored 600 for five diamonds just made. They might have been apprehensive because seven no-trump -- the obvious contract! -- was cold. However, perhaps their opponents would reach seven diamonds, which could be defeated by a spade lead. Declarer would have discarded three hearts on the high clubs, but when he took the heart finesse, South would have ruffed. Note also that seven clubs would fall to a heart lead.

This deal has been rotated to make South the declarer.

Michal Klukowski (West) opened one Polish Club, showing a balanced 11-4, or natural with 15 or more points, or any 18 or more points. Two diamonds indicated a game-force with five or more diamonds. After that, the auction almost looked like it would never stop! West didn't trust his partner's six-diamond bid. Then East was understandably worried about the trump suit in seven clubs. Surely West wouldn't have passed over four spades with completely solid clubs. Finally, North decided not to risk a massive swing by passing. He sacrificed in seven spades doubled at favorable vulnerability.

West led the diamond king, and the defenders took their six tricks: one spade, two diamonds and three clubs. Plus 1400 to East-West, and 13 international match points went to Zimmermann, back in the lead by 3.