MONDAY NIGHT'S GAME: Braves extend NL East lead with win over Arizona

PHOENIX — Austin Riley was smacking baseballs all around Chase Field on Monday night. Adam Duvall hit one so hard it left the yard by a long, long way.

The Atlanta Braves have ridden the ups and downs of a playoff race for weeks now. It's safe to say this was definitely one of the good days.

Riley had three doubles and three RBIs, Duvall added a two-run homer projected at 483 feet and the Braves extended their lead in the NL East by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-4.

"It was nice to have an offensive game," manager Brian Snitker said. "We've been waiting for that. It's good to see the guys bang the ball around a little bit."

The Braves pushed their advantage to three games over the Philadelphia Phillies, who lost 2-0 to Baltimore. Atlanta had lost four straight before beating the Giants on Sunday.

"You're going to run through ruts. You can't look forward, you have to stay in the moment," Riley said. "We've got a really good team and I believe in us."

Huascar Ynoa started on the mound for the Braves, giving up three runs over four innings. Jacob Webb (5-3) pitched a scoreless inning of relief. Eddie Rosario added a solo homer.

Humberto Mejia (0-2) took the loss, giving up six runs over four innings. Ketel Marte had three doubles and an RBI. Jake McCarthy hit his first big league homer in the seventh.

