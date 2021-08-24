MONDAY NIGHT GAME: Yankees cool off Braves 5-1

The Yankees' bullpen took it from there. Jonathan Loaisiga pitched two scoreless innings, striking out four. Wandy Peralta scattered a couple of hits in the eighth and Aroldis Chapman finished off Atlanta with a 1-2-3 ninth.

In the second, Stanton put the Yankees ahead with his 21st homer — going the opposite way with a 387-foot shot into the Chop House restaurant in right.

The Braves tied it in the bottom half with a long ball of their own. Swanson launched a 408-foot drive into the Atlanta bullpen for his 25th homer of the season.

New York went ahead for good in the sixth, taking advantage of Ynoa's only spurt of wildness.

After plunking DJ LeMahieu with a pitch, Ynoa retired the next two hitters before issuing his only walk of the night to Joey Gallo.

Stanton made the Atlanta pitcher pay, lining a one-hop double off the wall in left to bring home both runners.

Still, Ynoa turned in another strong start in his second appearance since an extended stint on the injured list after hurting his right hand punching a wall in frustration. He allowed four hits, three runs and struck out nine over six innings.

Montgomery was backed up by a couple of stellar defensive plays, including a diving catch by Gallo down the left-field line to rob Guillermo Heredia of a hit in the second. Aaron Judge also made a nice running catch in deep center.

