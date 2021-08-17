MONDAY NIGHT GAME: Freeman, Duvall fuel Braves' surge past Marlins for 12-2 win

MIAMI (AP) — Freddie Freeman and Adam Duvall homered in a seven-run fourth inning, and the surging Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 12-2 on Monday night.

Freeman also singled twice while Ozzie Albies had three hits and three RBIs for the NL East-leading Braves, who have won four straight and 11 of 13.

"Every guy's clicking right now at the same time, right when we needed it," Freeman said. "It's been fun. The line's been moving a lot lately so that's all you can ask for as an offense."

Trailing 2-1, Atlanta broke it open against Miami starter Braxton Garrett (1-2) and reliever Paul Campbell in the fourth. Freeman's three-run blast off Campbell made it 5-2. Austin Riley doubled and scored on Dansby Swanson's RBI single.

Duvall, who rejoined Atlanta in a trade from Miami on July 30, then drove Campbell's curveball above the left-field seats. The two-run shot was his 27th homer of the season.

"He's given us so much over the last couple of years and to bring him back in it was a boost of energy," Freeman said.

Touki Toussaint (2-2) limited the Marlins to two runs and three hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked two. Edgar Santana and Jacob Webb completed the four-hitter.