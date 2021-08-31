MONDAY NIGHT GAME: Dodgers end Braves' 13-game road run

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dodgers' dormant offense re-emerged in a barrage of home runs, and Mookie Betts ended his sweet swing with a blown kiss to his mother in the stands.

Julio Urías earned his major league-leading 15th victory and Los Angeles beat Atlanta 5-3 Monday night, stopping the Braves' franchise-record 13-game road winning streak.

Max Muncy, Will Smith and Corey Seager went deep to help the Dodgers close within 1-1/2 games of first-place San Francisco in the NL West.

Freddie Freeman, Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall homered for NL East-leading Atlanta.

The Braves brought the potential go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth inning. With one out, Travis d'Arnaud singled and Dansby Swanson followed with a broken-bat single off Blake Treinen.

But Duvall took a called third strike and pinch-hitter Stephen Vogt flied out to center to end it, earning Treinen his fifth save.

The three-game set with Atlanta is a rematch of last year's NL Championship Series, won in seven games by the Dodgers. They went on to beat Tampa Bay in six games for their first World Series title in 32 years.

