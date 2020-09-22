MONDAY NIGHT GAME: Bullpen, defense preserves Braves 5-4 win over Marlins

ATLANTA — At the start, it looked like a slugfest.

By the end, it came down to defense.

The Braves ad-libbed a brilliant double play to snuff out a potential Miami comeback in the ninth, moving Atlanta a step closer to a third straight NL East title with a 5-4 victory over the second-place Marlins on Monday night.

With speedy pinch-runner Monte Harrison at first, Matt Joyce hit a high chopper behind the mound that was fielded by Braves closer Mark Melancon. While he made the throw to retire Joyce, Harrison noticed third base wasn't covered and kept right on running around second.

Third baseman Austin Riley had gone after the ball and wasn't in position, but shortstop Dansby Swanson alertly took off running for the bag. First baseman Freddie Freeman hit the moving target with a perfect throw, and Swanson was able to leap at Harrison and swipe him on the left hip a split-second before he got a hand to the bag on a headfirst slide.

"I saw the ball coming right back at me really quickly. Freddie turned and launched it right over my head," said Melancon, who dropped to one knee to avoid getting struck. "It was definitely a heads-up play there by Dansby. Just an athletic play all around. That was fun."