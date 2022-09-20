MONDAY NIGHT GAME: Braves beat Nats 5-2

ATLANTA — Kyle Wright didn't exactly feel sluggish, just not quite on top of his game.

Even so, his performance, which Wright said was just "OK," was good enough to move him closer to 20 wins.

"The more times I can go out there and pitch as long as I can, however long that may be, and hopefully give us chance to win — that's what I think I'm the most proud of," he said. "There's just a lot more confidence when I take the mound."

Wright won his major league-leading 19th game, Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario homered and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Monday night.

The defending World Series champions won their ninth straight home game to improve to 92-55. Atlanta remained one game behind the first-place Mets in the NL East after New York won 7-2 at Milwaukee to clinch a playoff spot.

Wright (19-5) won his sixth consecutive decision, allowing two runs and eight hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in six innings. The Braves improved to 22-6 in Wright's starts this season, including seven straight wins. Wright threw 64 of 88 pitches for strikes.

Riley hit his 37th homer, second-best in the NL, and his eighth against the Nationals in 14 games this year. He went deep in the first off Cory Abbott, his 368-foot shot barely clearing the wall in left field. Rosario connected off Steve Cishek to make it 5-2 in the seventh, his fifth homer traveling 392 feet to right.

Last-place Washington dropped to 51-96 and lost for the seventh time in nine games.