Monday extras inside today

As we remember, honor and thank all that have served, we will be giving our carriers and delivery staff the opportunity to spend time at home this Memorial Day weekend. We will not be publishing a print edition of The Times and Democrat dated Monday, May 31, 2021.
In Sunday's edition, you'll find the Monday columns and comics, plus the crossword puzzle. And even without a printed paper on Monday morning, print members can access an online digital replica of the Monday newspaper on Memorial Day at thetandd.com/eedition.