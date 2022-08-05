Mom's lessons served LeRoy Butler well

Growing up in a rough-and-tumble Jacksonville housing project, LeRoy Butler wore hand-me-down clothes, what he calls his "Forrest Gump" leg braces and a constant smile.

His grandmother, Rosa Lee Durham, used to tell him that his gift from God was his uncanny ability to "ignore anything negative" such as getting teased for daring to dream about playing in the NFL when he couldn't even walk straight or having to stay indoors when his siblings went outside to play.

When that happened, Butler would retreat to the kitchen where his mother, Eunice O. Butler, imparted both the secrets of the family's favorite recipes and how to handle neighborhood bullies.

The man who would become best known as the originator of the " Lambeau Leap " and who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame spent much of his youth in a wheelchair, braces or casts. The bones in his feet were so weak and misaligned that he could only walk for short distances and he couldn't run.

By the time he was in seventh grade, however, Butler's legs had healed and by high school the lessons he learned from his mother about patience, pluck and perseverance had begun to pay off as he overcame his childhood challenges, which included a reading disorder.

In 1990, after starring for the Florida State, Butler received a call from Packers coach Lindy Infante during the second round of the NFL draft.

Butler would soon be joined by Reggie White, Brett Favre, Ron Wolf and Mike Holmgren and together they put Green Bay back on the NFL map.

Butler was key to restoring Green Bay's glory days during a 12-year career that featured four All-Pro selections and landed him on the league's All-Decade team of the 1990s.

Although he won a Super Bowl and reached another, Butler was best known for what he did in a game in December 1993 against the Raiders.

Butler forced a fumble by running back Randy Jordan that Reggie White recovered and lumbered with for 10 yards before pitching it to Butler, who raced down the sideline to score his first career touchdown, which he celebrated by jumping into the stands.

The "Lambeau Leap" became an entrenched tradition following touchdowns as the Packers morphed from persistent also-rans to a perennial playoff team over the past quarter century, winning two Super Bowls and reaching another.