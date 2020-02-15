Mom wants to protect son's inheritance

Dear Helaine: I'm a fairly prosperous woman in my early seventies. I'm making my will, and I don't know what to do about my 35-year-old son. He belongs to a tiny religious group I consider to be a cult -- the Dear Leader can do no wrong. I'm pretty sure he will turn over most of his inheritance to this group. He has done that with other money presents that I gave him (before I knew what he was doing with them). I worry about what will happen to him when he is no longer young(ish) and happy to live at a subsistence level. Is there a way I can provide for him and not the head of this group? I'm fairly tolerant, but these people are weird. -- Not a Cult Mom

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Dear Not a Cult Mom: One of the hardest things about parenting is learning that our children are not us. They grow up, they do things you know are not in their best interests, and yet you are powerless to change things. In this case, I imagine your fears are twofold. First, you want to ensure your son will be protected in the event he (hopefully) changes his mind about this cultlike group in the future, or even if he does not. Second, you don't want any of your money to land in their greedy grasp.