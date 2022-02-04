Mom unsure about letting kids meet half-siblings

DEAR HARRIETTE: My ex-husband evidently had children that I did not know about while we were married. Recently, the mother of those children contacted me and let me know that he does not have anything to do with their kids and apologized to me for seeing him while we were together. She went on to ask me if my kids could meet her kids since they are siblings. I declined because I do not know this woman, and I feel that it should be my ex-husband who facilitates any meetings. Am I being unreasonable? -- Meet the Siblings

DEAR MEET THE SIBLINGS: Before you meet this woman or her children, talk to your ex-husband. First, acknowledge how messy this situation is. Shame on him for making a secret family that he isn't supporting.

Take a deep breath. Calm yourself to the best of your ability. Then, find your ex and ask to talk to him. Tell him that this woman contacted you and told you about her children. If the children are his, talk to him about making the introduction. Yes, it would be good for siblings to know each other, but it is already stressful. Be very careful before introducing other people into the mix. Your ex first needs to own up to this family's existence. He should make the introduction.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend and I want to get an apartment together; we both still live with our parents and have part-time jobs right now. She plans on going to nursing school next year, and I'm looking for a better job, but we have a plan to save enough money to move within the next six months because we really want to be together as much as possible. Everyone thinks we're moving too fast, but the pandemic has shown us that tomorrow really isn't promised, so what should we be waiting on? -- Ready To Move

DEAR READY TO MOVE: Everyone has a valid thought about your future. You and your girlfriend want to build that future together. Your families want you to slow down and get grounded before taking on added expense and responsibilities. Both make sense.

What can you do? Save every penny. Wait for your girlfriend to enroll in school and figure out what her expenses will be then, as well as how much time she has to devote to building a relationship with you immediately. She may need space to get settled into the groove of school before moving.

Rather than rushing into the move, make a plan together. Use a calendar and map out a strategy with markers for success that lead you to a move-in date and beyond. That way you can work together toward a shared goal and prove to yourselves and your loved ones that you are committed and ready.

