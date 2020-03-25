Mom-in-law with sticky fingers

First, tell the truth to yourself about yourself. Second, tell the truth about yourself to another. Third, tell the truth about another to yourself. Fourth, tell the truth about another to the other. Fifth, tell the truth about everything to everybody. This way, you don't deprive another of how they would choose to react if they knew all the facts. I just wanted to share this with your readers, for what this is worth. -- Tell the Truth

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Dear Tell the Truth: These are great suggestions. The best part is that this system of truth-telling has you always being honest with yourself first. Being aware of your strengths and shortcomings is one of the greatest gifts you can give to yourself and to the people around you, especially the ones you love.

Dear Annie: Several days ago, you printed a letter from a person who was worried about becoming 40. She was concerned about the way her life was going.

I didn't have trouble with 40. My problem was with turning 30.

I had been married for five years and had two children. I realized my marriage had been a mistake. I chose to stay because the children were small, and I felt it would be hard to find a job and child care. I decided to wait and see what would happen. The marriage lasted 16 years.