Mom doesn't understand

DEAR DWINDLING FRIENDSHIP: Be honest with your friend. Tell her that you want to spend time with her, but you do not like spending time with her friend. Give her clear examples of what about her friend makes you feel uncomfortable. You don't have to say that you don't like her. Instead, talk about how she makes you feel. Don't try to make your friend choose between the two of you. Instead, suggest that she spend time with you separately. When she gets together with this other girl, it can be their time, just like you can have your time with just the two of you. Let her know you hope she understands. In this way, you are not asking her to choose. You are offering a solution where she can enjoy you both. Make sure she understands that, so she doesn't feel pressured.