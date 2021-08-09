Mom defensive about son's faults

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was recently introduced to my boyfriend's mom. My boyfriend and his mother have a great relationship, and I love that, but I'm realizing a few things about them that worry me. The main thing is her extreme defensiveness about him. I was joking about the way he drives and his mother told me that she taught him how to drive so she "knows that I'm exaggerating." I was caught off guard by this response. I know it may seem minor, but I've noticed this pattern of defensiveness and lack of accountability between them. Should I be worried? -- Stop Babying Him

DEAR STOP BABYING HIM: The relationship between a mother and her son is important to observe and understand for the man's partner. It shows a lot about how he engages with others, especially women. Continue to notice how they interact. Also, notice how they include you in their banter. You will have to figure out a way to become part of the conversation and flow of communication. This will take time. It may settle down over time.

What's more important is for you to communicate with your boyfriend. Let him know about the things that are important to you about your relationship -- like his dangerous driving. Don't use his mother to try to get that point across. The stronger your bond, the less his mother can drive a wedge between you.