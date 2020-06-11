MLB DRAFT: Gamecock pitcher goes in 1st round

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

For the second time in four years, the South Carolina Gamecocks have a first-round pick in the MLB Draft.

Right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski (Hilton Head Island, Hilton Head High School) was officially taken as the No. 31 pick in the Competitive Balance first-round section of this year's MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

Mlodzinski becomes the first Gamecock taken in the first round since 2017 when Clarke Schmidt was taken No. 16 overall by the New York Yankees.

Mlodzinski's three years at South Carolina feels largely incomplete, since he only made 26 career appearances (14 starts) after his sophomore season was derailed three starts because of injury and his junior year was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He finished his career going 5-7 with a 4.74 ERA and was 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in four starts as a junior before COVID-19 ended things.

Earlier, Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson was selected No. 1 by the Detroit Tigers.

Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad went No. 2 overall to Baltimore, which took Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman with the top pick a year ago.