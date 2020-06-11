MLB DRAFT: Gamecock pitcher goes in 1st round

For the second time in four years, the South Carolina Gamecocks have a first-round pick in the MLB Draft.
Right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski (Hilton Head Island, Hilton Head High School) was officially taken as the No. 31 pick in the Competitive Balance first-round section of this year's MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.
Mlodzinski becomes the first Gamecock taken in the first round since 2017 when Clarke Schmidt was taken No. 16 overall by the New York Yankees.
Mlodzinski's three years at South Carolina feels largely incomplete, since he only made 26 career appearances (14 starts) after his sophomore season was derailed three starts because of injury and his junior year was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He finished his career going 5-7 with a 4.74 ERA and was 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in four starts as a junior before COVID-19 ended things.
Earlier, Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson was selected No. 1 by the Detroit Tigers.
Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad went No. 2 overall to Baltimore, which took Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman with the top pick a year ago.
This year’s draft originally was scheduled to take place for the first time in Omaha, Nebraska, as a lead-in to the College World Series. Instead, the COVID-19 outbreak caused MLB to make some drastic changes, including holding the draft remotely — much like the NFL did in April — and shortening it from three days with 40 rounds to only two days and five rounds.
Manfred announced the first-round selections as usual from a podium at MLB Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey. He also addressed racial injustice and the recent protests that have occurred all over the country and the world.
Executives from all 30 teams held up signs at the beginning of the broadcast that read: “Black Lives Matter. United For Change.”
After Torkelson and Kjerstad were picked, Miami took Minnesota right-hander Max Meyer; Kansas City selected Texas A&M lefty Asa Lacy; Toronto went with Vanderbilt shortstop Austin Martin; Seattle chose Georgia righty Emerson Hancock; and Pittsburgh picked New Mexico State shortstop Nick Gonzales.
Tennessee high school outfielder Robert Hassell ended the run on college players, going No. 8 to San Diego.
Florida high school outfielder Zac Veen was chosen by Colorado with the ninth pick, followed by the Los Angeles Angels selecting Louisville lefty Reid Detmers to round out the top 10.
Tampa Bay took Arizona State shortstop Alika Williams — a college teammate of Torkelson's — with the final pick of the first night at No. 37 overall.
Rounds 2-5 were held Thursday night, for a total of 160 players selected.
