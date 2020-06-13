Missing woman sought

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators are searching for a elderly lady who walked off from an Orangeburg-area business on Saturday.

"We need anyone to help us find this lady," the sheriff said, "in order that we might get her back to her family."

Ravenell said that just before 6 p.m. a call came in saying 80-year-old Rose Hill had walked away from a North Road business.

Family members said she walked off while they were shopping at Lowe's.

Reports were received that the missing woman was seen near Circle K, a convenience store near the home improvement business.

However, investigators are asking the public to keep a vigilance on the North Road area toward the Tractor Supply as well as the Willington Lakes apartment complex area.

Hill is described as a black female, standing about 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a royal blue shirt, Capri pants coral in color, blue sneakers and a black bonnet.

Hill is believed to have physical ailments which make her an endangered individual.

If anyone has any information of her whereabouts, please call the OCSO at 803-534-3550.

