Missing woman found

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a missing elderly lady, who walked off from an Orangeburg-area business on Saturday, has been found safe and sound.
Ravenell said that just before 6 p.m. a call came in saying 80-year-old Rose Hill had walked away from a North Road business.
Family members said she walked off while they were shopping at Lowe's.
Reports were received that the missing woman was seen near Circle K, a convenience store near the home improvement business.
