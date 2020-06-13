Missing woman found

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a missing elderly lady, who walked off from an Orangeburg-area business on Saturday, has been found safe and sound.

Ravenell said that just before 6 p.m. a call came in saying 80-year-old Rose Hill had walked away from a North Road business.

Family members said she walked off while they were shopping at Lowe's.

Reports were received that the missing woman was seen near Circle K, a convenience store near the home improvement business.

