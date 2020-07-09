Missing Seoul mayor's body found after massive search

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The missing mayor of South Korea's capital, reportedly embroiled in sexual harassment allegations, was found dead early Friday, more than half a day after giving his daughter a will-like message and then leaving home, police said.

Police said they located Park Won-soon's body near a traditional restaurant in wooded hills in northern Seoul, more than seven hours after they launched a massive search for him.

Choi Ik-su, an officer from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, told reporters there were no signs of foul play and no suicide note had been found at the site or in Park's residence. He refused to elaborate on the cause of Park's death.

Choi said rescue dogs found Park's body, and police had recovered his bag, cellphone and business cards.

His daughter called police on Thursday afternoon and said her father had given her "a will-like" verbal message in the morning before leaving home. She didn't explain the contents of the message, said an officer at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency who was responsible for the search operation.