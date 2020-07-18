Missing father after FIL's passing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: Unfortunately, after years of declining health, my wife's father passed away this year. The reason that I'm writing is that, since my father-in-law's death, my wife wants me to not even bring up my dad, who is still alive. It's very extreme. She doesn't even want to see our daughters making arts and crafts to give to my dad.

My father is in a nursing home, and I haven't seen him in months. But since my wife's dad died, I'm more or less not allowed to discuss my dad. She even makes me leave the room if he calls.

Is this normal, healthy behavior, and how should I handle this situation moving forward? -- At a Loss

Dear At a Loss: Please accept my heartfelt condolences for the loss of your father-in-law.

Grief can make it impossible to think clearly, but that doesn't make it acceptable to mistreat our partners. Your wife could benefit from seeing a therapist who specializes in grief. I'd also recommend attending therapy together, even if just for one or two sessions. You might also look into grief support groups in your area; if your wife isn't ready for that yet, you can go on your own.