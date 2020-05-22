Missing a personal notification

Dear Annie: My first cousin died two weeks ago, but not one of her siblings called to tell me or any of my sisters the news. Two of the cousin's siblings have my phone number because I sent them a family Christmas newsletter with my phone number and email in the letter. I finally saw my cousin's obituary on Facebook. I am beyond hurt that the cousins did not personally telephone to tell of the sad news.

Am I wrong to be hurt and disappointed my family did not get a phone call? -- Deeply Hurt in PA

Dear Deeply Hurt: Feelings aren't right or wrong; they just are. It's what we do with them that matters. In this case, I think you ought to try setting aside your feelings for a moment to consider your cousins'. They're hurting, too. They just lost their dear sister. Their forgetting to tell you was not intentional. Grief has a way of wreaking havoc on short-term memory. Reach out to them in love, not in anger, and join them in remembering your cousin.