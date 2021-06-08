Missed the mark

Dear Readers: A great many of you wrote to say that I suggested that yoga and diet can cure depression. In no way, shape or form do I believe that. Depression is a disease like any other and requires medical attention, love and support. I suggested medical counseling in a previous column, but I wish I had been clearer in stating my belief that seeing a doctor for depression is absolutely essential. Here is a sampling of the feedback:

Dear Annie: I am writing to comment on the letter from "Blessed and Happy Woman," who lectured us all in an extremely superior manner about how she overcame depression with yoga and dietary changes and some other claptrap. Sounds to me like she was less depressed and more sad.

She needs to understand that chemical depression is a very real and harmful thing that cannot be overcome by eating broccoli and doing your platitudes about how amazing you are in the mirror every morning. In fact, treatment for actual major depressive disorder has about a 65% effective rate, and the remaining 35% just suffer through life until their depression kills them by suicide or disease brought on by the stress and anxiety of depression.