Miss South Carolina Teen 2021 crowned

Aguilar is a 17-year-old from Hanahan, who attends Hanahan High School. She was a preliminary talent winner performing a contemporary ballet to the music, “Brotsjor.” She will compete in Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Pageant in July 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

Miss South Carolina will be crowned on Saturday, June 26. The pageant starts at 8 p.m. at Township Auditorium and can be seen on WACH FOX TV along with other stations in the state. Both title holders will speak at a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 27, at the Hilton Hotel on Senate Street, Columbia.