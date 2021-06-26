Miss South Carolina Teen 2021 crowned

COLUMBIA -- Dabria Aguilar, Miss Capital City Teen, was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2021 at Township Auditorium on Friday.
Aguilar is a 17-year-old from Hanahan, who attends Hanahan High School. She was a preliminary talent winner performing a contemporary ballet to the music, “Brotsjor.” She will compete in Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Pageant in July 2021, in Orlando, Fla.
Miss South Carolina will be crowned on Saturday, June 26. The pageant starts at 8 p.m. at Township Auditorium and can be seen on WACH FOX TV along with other stations in the state. Both title holders will speak at a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 27, at the Hilton Hotel on Senate Street, Columbia.
Runners-up for the title of Miss South Carolina Teen were:
• First runner up: Miss Georgetown County Teen, Hannah Young
• Second runner up: Miss Clemson Teen, Reilly Ray
• Third runner up: Miss Greer High School Teen, Ella Kate Brannon
• Fourth runner up: Miss Spartanburg Teen, Messiah Moring
Rounding out the Top 10 were Miss Florence Teen, Alexandra Hamilton; Miss Green Wave Teen, Ansley Cook; Miss Piedmont Teen, Piper Holt; Miss South Florence High School Teen, Constance Mixon; and Miss Upstate Teen, Belle Pitts.