Misogynistic remarks irritate reader

DEAR HARRIETTE: I think that my dad has misogynistic views. He's always been old-fashioned in his beliefs, but now that I'm older, I'm starting to realize how problematic his mindset is. He says things to me such as, "As a woman, you need to learn how to cook and clean not only for yourself, but for your future husband." I don't understand why that's my duty as a woman. Is this misogynistic, or am I overreacting? -- Change Your Views

DEAR CHANGE YOUR VIEWS: Your father is telling you what he learned growing up. Is it old-fashioned? Yes. Is it misogynistic? I'm not sure. If he also says that men shouldn't have to cook or clean, that this is solely a woman's job, that enters into the land of limited, sexist views.

Roles for men and women in society were once clearly delineated. That has changed for many people. In some households, men do all the cooking. For some couples and families, shared responsibilities make it possible for all of the chores to get done.

While it is wise for you to master all of the tasks that keep a home in order, you should not feel that you have to be the woman extraordinaire who does everything so her husband doesn't have to do anything.