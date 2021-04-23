Misogynistic remarks irritate reader

DEAR HARRIETTE: I think that my dad has misogynistic views. He's always been old-fashioned in his beliefs, but now that I'm older, I'm starting to realize how problematic his mindset is. He says things to me such as, "As a woman, you need to learn how to cook and clean not only for yourself, but for your future husband." I don't understand why that's my duty as a woman. Is this misogynistic, or am I overreacting? -- Change Your Views
DEAR CHANGE YOUR VIEWS: Your father is telling you what he learned growing up. Is it old-fashioned? Yes. Is it misogynistic? I'm not sure. If he also says that men shouldn't have to cook or clean, that this is solely a woman's job, that enters into the land of limited, sexist views.
Roles for men and women in society were once clearly delineated. That has changed for many people. In some households, men do all the cooking. For some couples and families, shared responsibilities make it possible for all of the chores to get done.
While it is wise for you to master all of the tasks that keep a home in order, you should not feel that you have to be the woman extraordinaire who does everything so her husband doesn't have to do anything.
There's no need to argue with your father. You can tell him that your intention is to marry a man who wants to be your partner, and that includes being an active participant in taking care of your home.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend never wants to come out with me to any social events. I know it sounds like it makes sense because of the pandemic and everything, but even before that, she couldn't be bothered to come with me. She's totally fine hanging out when it's just the two of us, but when other people are involved, she never wants to tag along. My mom suggested that it could be a form of social anxiety. If that's the case, I would love to help her come out of her shell a little bit. I always go with her to her social events. What do I do? -- Extrovert
DEAR EXTROVERT: When you go with her to her events, how many people are there? What makes her comfortable there? Do you have any events that are of equal size and composition? Perhaps if you invite her to smaller social events that are on your calendar, she may be willing to try them out.
Also, as an extrovert, when you go to your events, are you the life of the party? Do you stick with your friend? If she is an introvert, she may feel overwhelmed or intimidated if you become the center of attention. Evaluate the situation so that you can figure out how best to create a great experience for both of you.