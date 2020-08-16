Miocic retains heavyweight crown with decision over Cormier

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAS VEGAS — Stipe Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier by unanimous decision in a five-round bout Saturday night to win the rubber match in a fantastic trilogy between the fighters and retain his heavyweight championship at UFC 252.

Miocic (20-3) swept the scorecards 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 to stake his claim as perhaps the greatest heavyweight in UFC history.

"I'm happy to cement my legacy," Miocic said.

Miocic tagged Cormier with a vicious poke to his left eye late in the third round that sent the challenger staggering to his corner. Cormier's eye was about swollen shut, but he gamely fought on the final two rounds in the main event of UFC 252 at the UFC APEX complex in Las Vegas

"I can't see anything out of my left eye," Cormier said. "It's black."

Miocic said he apologized to Cormier for the poke.

"I totally poked him in the eye, my bad," Miocic said.

Cormier was taken to the hospital after the bout. There was no immediate word about his condition.