Mind your sneeze

Dear Annie: Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, my husband doesn't cough or sneeze into his arm. He sometimes coughs into his hand. No matter how hard I try to instill in him how he could be affecting everyone in the household, he argues that it's bull.

His excuses include that he doesn't want to get his shirt sleeve or bare arm messed up, or that he forgets. Is there any way you can put in print how important this is? Thank you. -- Mind Your Manners

Dear Mind Your Manners: Your husband might say that your requests are baloney, but it sounds like he is being the bully here. Sneezing into his hand is disgusting and affects everyone around him. Continue to tell him to knock it off, and if need be, schedule a call with your medical doctor, who can go over the importance of using a tissue or sneezing into your elbow. Tell your husband that if he has to sneeze, he should excuse himself and get as far away from everyone as possible. You might also want to invest in a good, old-fashioned handkerchief.

Dear Annie: This is regarding the woman who had a problem with her sister's husband, who refused to come into the house to a gathering because he would have to take off his shoes. You are probably right that he is a stubborn louse.