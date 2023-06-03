Tags
Dozens of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students received their hard-earned diplomas on Saturday.
Deputies surrounded a home off North Road containing a barricaded subject on Friday, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
An Orangeburg County man was robbed and shot in the head during a robbery at a boat landing, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Offic…
