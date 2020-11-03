Midwestern states have low unemployment

Economists say that's not a coincidence, noting that states dominated by agriculture and some kinds of manufacturing were able to operate closer to normal and managed to bounce back more quickly. That contrasts with states that rely on tourism, such as California, Nevada and Hawaii, which have the nation's highest unemployment rates.

"The economy of a rural state has a different structure, so more of the people work in industries that wouldn't really be disrupted by a need for social distancing like agriculture," said Eric Thompson, who leads the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The Midwestern states already had ultra-low unemployment rates before the pandemic, and they benefitted early on from a lack of population density, with plenty of wide-open spaces and few major cities where it would be harder to avoid catching the virus. More recently, though, many of those rural areas have seen some of the nation's highest virus rates.

Even in industries like meatpacking that initially were devastated by workers catching COVID-19, the companies have managed to make changes that have allowed their operations to nearly return to normal.