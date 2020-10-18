Mickelson wins in Richmond to go 2 for 2 on senior tour

RICHMOND, Va. — Phil Mickelson likes to play aggressively and found the PGA Tour Champions' stop at The Country Club of Virginia the perfect place to begin his preparations for the Masters.

Bombing drives like he will have to do against the younger set on the PGA Tour, Mickelson shot a 7-under 65 and became the third player — and second this year — to win his first two starts on the tour for players 50 and older. He slammed the door on Mike Weir with a back-nine surge Sunday in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

"It's fun for me to come out here and play well and this is a good start for me as I try to build a little bit of momentum heading to Augusta in about a month," Mickelson said.

He finished at 17-under 199, one off the event record set by Miguel Angel Jimenez last year.

"I put a new driver into play this week, trying to get a little more pop, a little more carry. It was a little wayward at times, but it was also effective in allowing me to play this course the way I wanted to, which was aggressively," Mickelson said.

Mickelson beat fellow left-hander and second-round leader Weir by three strokes. The fellow rookie closed with a 71 and said he would have contended had he putted better.