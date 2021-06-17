Mickelson off to uneven start after dinging at U.S. Open

HIs bid got off to a rough start.

A heavy marine layer blanketed the bluffs at Torrey Pines early Thursday morning, delaying the first round by 90 minutes.

Once the sun came out, Mickelson hit a solid drive on his first hole of the day, the par-4 10th, but pushed his second shot into a greenside bunker. He followed with a solid bunker shot off a down slope to 13 feet, but his par putt horseshoed around the hole and out.

Then, dinging.

The 613-yard 13th hole has a steep drop on the second shot before rising up to the green, so Mickelson took out a fairway wood in an attempt to get in in the bunkers short right. After backing off three times, he pushed his second shot way left into the bushes.

Mickelson's fourth shot, after a drop, hit the flagstick and caromed into the deep rough. He chopped it out and managed to make a 6-foot par putt, saving a hard-fought bogey.

"I hammered it," he said. "But it was going to be 40 feet; it was going to be way past, too. It was coming in really hot. It's not like it was going to be close. So the fact that I made 6 there, that's all I was trying to do after taking a drop."