Michigan State, Penn State getting big boost from transfers

Tucker overhauled his team during the offseason by adding 20 transfers, with 14 of them coming from other Power Five schools. He said before the season that his roster was stronger and more competitive and it would lead to better football.

The Spartans' defense features three starters who were playing for Southeastern Conference schools last season in linebacker Quavaris Crouch (Tennessee) and cornerbacks Chester Kimbrough (Florida) and Ronald Williams (Alabama).

No. 4 Penn State also has benefited from transfers while winning its first five games after going 4-5 a year ago.

It's not uncommon for a Big Ten contender to benefit from transfers. Just last year, Ohio State won its fourth straight conference title and advanced to the national championship game with an backfield featuring former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields and ex-Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon.

Fields needed a waiver to play for Ohio State without sitting out a season, and Sermon could play immediately for the Buckeyes only because he was a graduate transfer. Those steps are no longer necessary now that the NCAA has ruled all athletes can transfer once without having to wait a year to play for their new teams.