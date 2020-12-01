Michael Jordan's recruitment helped Hornets land Hayward

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hornets owner Michael Jordan and general manager Mitch Kupchak had no intentions of spending money on a big-name free agent this offseason.

But things changed quickly when Gordon Hayward opted out of his contract with the Boston Celtics.

The prospect of getting a playmaking wing — something Jordan has coveted for years — proved too intriguing to ignore, prompting the Hornets to veer slightly away from their well established plan of developing young players and pursue the 2017 All-Star.

“I did not think that we would be in a position to pursue a free agent of Gordon's caliber,” Kupchak said Tuesday on a videoconference call. “... It looked like Gordon would be a free agent next year, which based on how we felt our team was positioned we might have chosen to pursue him next year. But he opted out. When he opted out and we quickly found out we were in the picture, we quickly started the recruiting process."

Kupchak said Jordan was “very involved” in that process.