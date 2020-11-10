 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Miami's Don Mattingly wins NL Manager of the Year
0 comments

Miami's Don Mattingly wins NL Manager of the Year

  • 0

Miami's Don Mattingly wins NL Manager of the Year

Miami's Don Mattingly won the NL Manager of the Year award on Tuesday night.

Mattingly guided the Marlins to their first playoff appearance since 2003 despite dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that paused their season and ravaged the roster.

The Marlins' 31-29 record was Mattingly's first winning season in his fifth year with the club.

San Diego's Jayce Tingler finished second in balloting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, followed by David Ross of the Chicago Cubs.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News