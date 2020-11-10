Miami's Don Mattingly wins NL Manager of the Year

Miami's Don Mattingly won the NL Manager of the Year award on Tuesday night.

Mattingly guided the Marlins to their first playoff appearance since 2003 despite dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that paused their season and ravaged the roster.

The Marlins' 31-29 record was Mattingly's first winning season in his fifth year with the club.

San Diego's Jayce Tingler finished second in balloting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, followed by David Ross of the Chicago Cubs.

