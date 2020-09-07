Miami tops Atlanta 5-4 in 10 innings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ATLANTA — Miguel Rojas had four hits, including a go-ahead double in the 10th inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 on Monday.

Pinch-hitter Adam Duvall led off the ninth with a tying homer off Brandon Kintzler (2-3), the closer's second blown save in 11 chances. Atlanta loaded the bases on Dansby Swanson's double and a pair of intentional walks before Travis d'Arnaud grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Garrett Cooper opened the 10th as Miami's designated runner at second and advanced on Jon Berti's sacrifice. A.J. Minter (1-1) intentionally walked pinch-hitter Brian Anderson, and Rojas doubled to right-center.

Nick Vincent got three straight outs for his third save.

Rojas tied his career high with four hits and drove in two runs in a game he said was important for the Marlins’ playoff hopes.

Atlanta's NL East lead was cut to two games over second-place Philadelphia, while the third-place Marlins are 2 1/2 games behind the Phillies.

Miami's José Ureña allowed three runs in five innings in his season debut. Ureña had been out with COVID-19.

Miami took a 4-3 lead off Robbie Erlin in the fourth on RBI singles by Starling Marté and Jesús Aguilar.