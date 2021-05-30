Mets win after Ozuna arrest

NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor, James McCann and Jonathan Villar hit three of the Mets' season-high five homers, Taijuan Walker pitched five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list and New York routed Atlanta 13-2 Saturday night as word spread that Braves star Marcell Ozuna had been arrested.

Ozuna was charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery/family violence, according to Fulton County Jail records in Georgia. The 30-year-old outfielder was booked Saturday by the Sandy Springs Police Department, and an apparent photo of his arrest was posted by a user on Twitter.

Ozuna, who led the NL with 18 homers last year, was placed on the injured list Friday by the Braves with two dislocated fingers on his left hand. He re-signed with Atlanta in February on a $65 million, four-year deal.

Brandon Drury and Billy McKinney piled on with homers during the Mets' seven-run sixth inning. McKinney was playing his third game for New York after being acquired this week from Milwaukee.

McCann had four hits and lifted his batting average from .197 to .221. The injury-depleted Mets finished with 13 hits and topped three homers in a game for the first time this season.