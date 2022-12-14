Mets set to shatter payroll records, soar to about $350M

NEW YORK — Steve Cohen's New York Mets are on track to shatter spending records in his third season as owner, boosting payroll to about $350 million for purposes of the luxury tax and poised to pay a penalty of about $80 million.

New York added veteran starters Justin Verlander and Jose Quintana plus reliever David Robertson and Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga while re-signing center fielder Brandon Nimmo.

"Everybody's talking about us and that's fine," Quintana said during a Zoom news conference Wednesday.

Coming off his third Cy Young Award, the 39-year-old Verlander became the second $43.33 million pitcher in New York's rotation, joining for a two-year deal that matched the average salary of 38-year-old Max Scherzer.

Quintana, a 33-year-old lefty, got a $26 million, two-year contract and Robertson, 37, a $10 million, one-year deal to serve as a setup man for All-Star closer Edwin Díaz, who stayed for a $102 million, five-year commitment. In addition, Nimmo received a $162 million, eight-year contract, the Mets acquired lefty reliever Brooks Raley in a trade with Tampa Bay and reached a $75 million, five-year deal with Senga, pending a successful physical. In all, the team committed $461.7 million to six free agents, including five pitchers.

New York already was on track to set a luxury tax payroll record for 2022, at $298.8 million, according to Aug. 31 projections by Major League Baseball, with final figures still being compiled. Mets spending for the tax payroll rose from $186 million during the last fully played season of the Wilpon and Katz family ownership in 2019 to $208 million in 2021, the first season after the pandemic. They will pay the tax for the first time this year.

MLB and the players' association agreed last March to a new fourth threshold dubbed the Cohen Tax — "It's better than a bridge being named after you," the owner quipped. The fourth threshold starts at $293 million next year and the Mets will pay a 90% rate as a second offender — a projected $50 million tab as of now.

They are set to blow by the threshold, including about $32 million still to be spent on arbitration-eligible players such as slugging first baseman Pete Alonso, $24 million owed to released second baseman Robinson Canó, $1.67 million for the new pre-arbitration bonus pool and about $18 million for benefits.