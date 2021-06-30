Mets rally over Braves

ATLANTA — James McCann hit a tying three-run homer off Charlie Morton in the four-run seventh inning, Francisco Lindor followed four batters later, singling in the go-ahead run off A.J. Minter, and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Morton had pitched 20-2/3 consecutive scoreless innings before McCann took him deep into the seats in left-center with no outs to make it 3-all. Minter (1-3) entered and gave up a one-out double to pinch-hitter José Peraza and a two-out single by Lindor to put the Mets up 4-3.

“You had to commit to one pitch, and I think that’s what the guys did in the seventh," New York manager Luis Rojas said. “McCann sat on that pitch and he got it and delivered the three-run homer. Peraza was great off the bench off the lefty and then Lindor with a clutch two-out hit."

Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer off New York starter Tylor Megill for the three-time defending NL East champion Braves, who fell 5-1/2 games back in the division.

Edwin Díaz recorded his 17th save in 18 chances by retiring pinch-hitters Ehire Adrianza and Pablo Sandoval on flyouts before getting Ronald Acuña Jr. to pop up in the ninth.