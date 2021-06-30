Mets rally over Braves

ATLANTA — James McCann hit a tying three-run homer off Charlie Morton in the four-run seventh inning, Francisco Lindor followed four batters later, singling in the go-ahead run off A.J. Minter, and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Tuesday night.
Morton had pitched 20-2/3 consecutive scoreless innings before McCann took him deep into the seats in left-center with no outs to make it 3-all. Minter (1-3) entered and gave up a one-out double to pinch-hitter José Peraza and a two-out single by Lindor to put the Mets up 4-3.
“You had to commit to one pitch, and I think that’s what the guys did in the seventh," New York manager Luis Rojas said. “McCann sat on that pitch and he got it and delivered the three-run homer. Peraza was great off the bench off the lefty and then Lindor with a clutch two-out hit."
Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer off New York starter Tylor Megill for the three-time defending NL East champion Braves, who fell 5-1/2 games back in the division.
Edwin Díaz recorded his 17th save in 18 chances by retiring pinch-hitters Ehire Adrianza and Pablo Sandoval on flyouts before getting Ronald Acuña Jr. to pop up in the ninth.
The Mets have occupied first place in the NL East since May 8, but they had dropped nine of 14 and have a three-game lead over surging Washington. New York had scored one run off starting pitchers over the last six games before McCann hit his seventh homer.