NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Michael Conforto jolted New York’s stagnant offense in his delayed return from injury and the Mets beat Atlanta.

METS 7, BRAVES 3

Tylor Megill and Corey Oswalt came up from the minors to provide steady pitching for a New York staff ravaged by recent injuries, and the Mets bounced back from consecutive shutouts to split the four-game series. Edwin Díaz got five outs for his 16th save in 17 tries.

Jeff McNeil had three hits, including an RBI single in the second inning. Lindor followed with his ninth homer of the season off Kyle Wright (0-1) to make it 5-0.

Called up from Triple-A Syracuse earlier in the day as the banged-up NL East leaders made eight roster moves, Oswalt (1-0) allowed one run over 2 1/3 innings in relief of Megill for his first major league win since 2018.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0