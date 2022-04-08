Mentor isn't offering good advice

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm afraid that most of the advice that my mentor offers me is not helpful. She is incredibly successful in the field that I aspire to work in, but she is from a different time. A lot of the steps that she took to get to where she is today wouldn't work for me. I'll go to her for advice about new opportunities I've been offered, but she will usually discourage me from taking them on. I still regret not taking my chances on some of those opportunities. Do you think that it's time that I find a new mentor? -- Mentee

DEAR MENTEE: Sounds like it is time for you to expand your mentorship pool. You may not need to walk away from your current mentor, as she does have insights about how things have been done that may be wise to have in your toolbox, but you need someone who is more familiar with the way your industry works today. Look around to see who stands out in your field, and reach out to that person to see if you can begin a conversation.

Meanwhile, remember that in the end, you have to make your own decisions. It is smart to listen to counsel from people you respect, but the way to reduce your regrets is to evaluate the advice you are given against your own personal and professional yardstick and make your own decisions. Your mentor cannot do that for you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: All of my private files were uploaded to my family computer, and nobody told me! My iCloud storage holds all of my personal pictures, messages and many more things that are extremely private to me. I needed to use the family computer a while back, so I signed into my iCloud to do a few things and logged out later on. Somehow while I was signed in, all of my information was stored onto the shared computer. My family could have seen all of my pictures, videos and private messages this whole time, and nobody said a word. I'm mortified. Should I ask them what they saw? Could it be possible that they didn't look at all? -- Embarrassed

DEAR EMBARRASSED: Unless you want to open up a discussion about what your family did or did not see of your personal files, do not ask the question. Instead, delete all of your files from the family computer. Make sure you permanently delete them all from the device, and do not make the mistake of downloading them there again.

If there's something in particular that worries you that may have been seen, be on the lookout for a comment that may reveal that. Decide at the moment if you want to address the issue or let it be. I recommend handling these incidents on a one-on-one basis.

