Memes lost on mom

Dear Annie: I have an adult son who is married and lives on the East Coast. I follow them on social media to keep up with their lives, as we are in the Midwest. My daughter-in-law often posts disrespectful posts towards my son -- memes with rolling eyes, jokes about animals that look like him to her, etc. She is very different from us in terms of her political views and other things. It infuriates and saddens me when she posts these disrespectful posts about my son that I think she believes are funny. I have never addressed it with either of them, but I do want to say something about the disrespect to my son. How should I approach this? I never see any balanced appreciation or complimentary posts from her to him either. -- Worried Mom