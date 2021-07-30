Melatonin can be useful nonmedical solution for sleep issues

Dear Doctor: Melatonin gets mentioned a lot when people talk about the problems they have with getting to sleep. I've been thinking about trying it to help me stay asleep, but I'm not really sure that I understand it. What is melatonin, and how does it work?

Dear Reader: Getting adequate and high-quality sleep was already a challenge before the pandemic. These days, a good night's sleep has become even more elusive. Stress, anxiety and a decrease in physical activity all play a role. So can the amount of time we spend indoors, which separates us from the changing light cues our bodies use for sleep regulation. Rather than prescription sleep aids, many people are seeking out nonmedical solutions. Among these is melatonin. It has been part of the can't-sleep conversation for so long, and is so widely available, it's easy to be aware of it without knowing what it is.