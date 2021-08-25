Medical-grade honey is viable tool in wound care

Dear Doctor: We used to tease our grandmother for putting a dab of honey on our scraped knees when we were kids. But now I'm hearing about something called "medical-grade" honey. Does that actually exist? How does it work? Maybe our granny was right all along?

Dear Reader: When your grandmother treated your injuries with honey, she was following a curative practice that dates back at least to the ancient Egyptians. Not only did they use honey in wound care, but they harnessed its antimicrobial properties to help embalm and preserve their dead.

Today, medical-grade honey has emerged as an important tool in the fight against antimicrobial resistance, which is a growing global health threat. Used primarily for the treatment of wounds and burns, medical-grade honey harnesses the unique properties of what turns out to be a surprisingly complex substance. And thanks to expanding research into its therapeutic uses, which had long been dismissed as a questionable alternative therapy, honey has entered the medical mainstream.