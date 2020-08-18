Meals with friends turns testy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: We're a group of about 10 over-60 high school friends who get together for brunch or dinner annually around Christmastime. "Ronnie" will always make the reservations, send out the details and grab the check. She'll simply divide for the number and ask everyone for that amount.

This most recent dinner, there were nine of us. The bill, before tip, came to $360. Many in the group had a drink, some ordered a second one, including top-shelf brands. Most had dessert. I don't drink much, and I'm not into dessert. I ordered an entree that cost $17. We were each asked to pay $55. Needless to say, when the check is split, those who spend the least get taken advantage of the most.

This time, I did express my displeasure to Ronnie, but she quickly shot me down. Nobody else said anything.

Look, if it's only a few dollars, I'm OK with easier math for everyone, but not when my share gets more than doubled. Mind you, I'm doing fine financially, so that's not the issue. I would never ask someone to pay more to subsidize my drinks and dessert.

Any thoughts on how to handle this for next year? I'm tempted to drop out or even say I'll only attend if we ditch the check splitting. -- Split the Bill