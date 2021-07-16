Meadows' RBI single in 10th lifts Tampa Bay past Braves 7-6

Wacha allowed four runs on five hits, including two homers, and two walks in four-plus innings.

The Rays cut the lead to 5-4 in the seventh. Wander Franco tripled to right field and scored on Austin Meadows' sacrifice fly.

Outfielder Joe Pederson, acquired from the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, did not arrive in Atlanta in time to be included in the lineup. He was activated and grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the 10th to end the game.

Trainer's room

Rays: RHP Nick Anderson threw batting practice in Port Charlotte, Florida, for the first time since being told in March he has a partially torn ligament in his right elbow. Manager Kevin Cash said Anderson threw his fastball at 90 to 93 mph. "He came away from it feeling really good," Cash said. ... RHP Chris Archer (right forearm tightness) is scheduled to make a minor league rehab start on Saturday.

Braves: RHP Touki Toussaint (right shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and could make his 2021 debut on Tuesday against San Diego. ... RHP Ian Anderson (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 10-day IL. He won't throw for seven to 10 days and then will be evaluated. ... IF Johan Camargo was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to clear a roster spot for Pederson.

Up next

Braves LHP Max Fried (6-5, 4.71) will start in Saturday night's second game of the series. He allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings in a 2-1 win over the Rays on July 30, 2020, at Truist Park. Tampa Bay hasn't announced its starting pitcher.

