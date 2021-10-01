McPherson makes FG as time expires, Bengals beat Jags 24-21

Cincinnati had two quick scoring drives to open the second. James Robinson's second rushing touchdown put Jacksonville up again early in the fourth quarter. Burrow answered with a 31-yard touchdown pass to tight end C.J. Uzomah to tie it again.

After the Jaguars punted, Burrow set up McPherson, who has the winning kick in two of Cincinnati's three victories.

"I'm really happy with my performance tonight," Burrow said. "I'm going to keep building on this and getting better and better."

The Jaguars scored in the first half on a 6-yard plunge by Robinson and a 7-yard keeper by Lawrence.

It could have been worse for Cincinnati at the break. Lawrence was stopped by linebacker Logan Wilson on fourth-and-goal at the 1 with under a minute left in the half.

"When you control the game like we did in the first — and it should've been 21-0," Lawrence said. "The second half, we didn't do a good job of holding on to the ball. They scored the quick touchdown and then we went three-and-out."

Lawrence was 17 for 24 for 204 yards.

"Trevor took care of the ball," Meyer said. "Trevor played his best game. He's coming alive."