McMaster signs law requiring providers to offer opioid overdose reversal meds to at-risk patients

Gov. Henry McMaster signed Senate Bill 571 into law, originally introduced by South Carolina senators Katrina Shealy (R-District 23), Brad Hutto (D-District 40) and state Rep. Russell Fry (R-District 106). The law requires prescribers in the state who prescribe an opioid medication to a patient to also offer the patient a reversal medication, such as naloxone, under specific circumstances and for certain purposes.
The law will equip more individuals at risk of accidental overdose with a potentially lifesaving medication. The recent rise in overdoses in South Carolina before and during the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the critical need to expand access to overdose reversal medications for at-risk patients. According to September 2020 data from the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS), overdoses in the state remained 50 percent higher in 2020 than the same time in 2019. In May 2020 alone, EMS personnel responded to 915 suspected opioid overdoses in South Carolina – the highest monthly number ever recorded in the state’s history.
“The Senate bill, introduced along with Senator Hutto, passed the third reading today in the House today, marking an important step forward in the anguishing fight for our most vulnerable citizens against opioid addiction," said Shealy. "I look forward to the Governor's signature and the implementation of this very important life saving measure.”
Hutto added, "This measure will have a positive impact on opioid addiction and overdoses in South Carolina and should save the lives of many who have fought addiction. With the passage of this bill, South Carolina is in a position to combat the challenges of opioid addiction and death through the co-prescribing of an opioid antagonist.“
Fry stated, "Today the South Carolina House took the life-saving step to pass S571. The bill, which is a recommendation of the House Opioid Abuse Prevention Study Committee, will require anyone prescribing opioids in this state to offer an opioid antagonist drug along with the opioid prescription. This action will absolutely save lives. In a time when opioid overdoses are increasing all across the country, measures like this increase access to life saving medication and invite vital discussions between a doctors and patients on the risks associated with opioids.”