McMaster signs law requiring providers to offer opioid overdose reversal meds to at-risk patients

Gov. Henry McMaster signed Senate Bill 571 into law, originally introduced by South Carolina senators Katrina Shealy (R-District 23), Brad Hutto (D-District 40) and state Rep. Russell Fry (R-District 106). The law requires prescribers in the state who prescribe an opioid medication to a patient to also offer the patient a reversal medication, such as naloxone, under specific circumstances and for certain purposes.

The law will equip more individuals at risk of accidental overdose with a potentially lifesaving medication. The recent rise in overdoses in South Carolina before and during the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the critical need to expand access to overdose reversal medications for at-risk patients. According to September 2020 data from the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS), overdoses in the state remained 50 percent higher in 2020 than the same time in 2019. In May 2020 alone, EMS personnel responded to 915 suspected opioid overdoses in South Carolina – the highest monthly number ever recorded in the state’s history.