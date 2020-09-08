McMaster applauds Trump’s decision

“South Carolina is blessed with the most beautiful and pristine beaches, sea islands, and marshes in the nation, McMaster said. Seismic testing and offshore drilling threatens their health and jeopardizes the future of our state’s $24 billion tourism industry. Today’s announcement is good news, but we must remain vigilant in the conservation and preservation of our coastline.”

As early as January of 2018, Governor McMaster advocated against offshore drilling on behalf of the state in a letter and subsequent meeting with then U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke. The governor requested the meeting to seek an exemption from offshore drilling, citing the fact that the massive refineries and gas storage needed to sustain the operation were not compatible with South Carolina’s coastline and protected sea land.