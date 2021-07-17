McIlroy headed for another insignificant Sunday in a major

Rory McIlroy finally got the better of par at the British Open, just barely.

McIlroy ran off five birdies on the front nine, only to make none on the back nine at Royal St. George's. It added to a 69, his first round under par this week, and only his second sub-70 score in 13 rounds at the majors this year.

That means another Sunday with little significance, and having to wait until April at the Masters before his next chance to end his drought in the majors that dates to 2014.

"The front nine was great. I keep saying I'm close, and that was sort of proof that it is in there," McIlroy said. "It's a matter of turning that nine holes into 18 holes and then hopefully turning 18 holes into an entire tournament. There are signs it is going in the right direction, I just couldn't keep it going for the rest of the round."

The frustration showed on the par-5 14th. McIlroy took iron off the tee and still pulled into thick grass on the left. He held the club toward the left to indicate to the gallery, and then flung the club.

"It wasn't really a club throw, was it? It was just a little toss," McIlroy said.

It certainly wasn't fierce, not like that 3-iron he once heaved into into the water left of the eighth fairway at Doral one year.